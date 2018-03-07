Child hurt in NSW Central Coast explosion

Three people including a one-year-old boy have been taken to hospital after an explosion at a unit on the NSW Central Coast.

One of the patients suffered burns to 70 per cent of their body after the explosion at an apartment block in Point Frederick around 3pm on Wednesday, NSW Ambulance said.

Another patient suffered burns to 30 per cent of their body. The pair took themselves to Gosford Hospital before the most seriously injured patient was flown to Sydney.

The one-year-old was taken to Gosford Hospital with minor burns to his face.

Fire and Rescue NSW attended to check the property and said the occupants had been using a gas burner which had leaked.