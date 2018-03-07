News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Pictured: The young boy attacked by huge dog while riding his bike
Pictured: The young boy attacked by huge dog while riding his bike

Child hurt in NSW Central Coast explosion

AAP /

Three people including a one-year-old boy have been taken to hospital after an explosion at a unit on the NSW Central Coast.

One of the patients suffered burns to 70 per cent of their body after the explosion at an apartment block in Point Frederick around 3pm on Wednesday, NSW Ambulance said.

Another patient suffered burns to 30 per cent of their body. The pair took themselves to Gosford Hospital before the most seriously injured patient was flown to Sydney.

The one-year-old was taken to Gosford Hospital with minor burns to his face.

Fire and Rescue NSW attended to check the property and said the occupants had been using a gas burner which had leaked.

Back To Top
feedback