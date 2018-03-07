Sewage poses health risk at Sydney beaches

Swimmers taking a dip at some eastern Sydney beaches could be exposed to "very high" health risks because untreated sewage is being dumped straight into the ocean

A new Sydney Water report has found three sewage outfalls in Vaucluse and Diamond Bay - which discharge untreated wastewater into the ocean - expose people in the immediate vicinity to "very high" health risks.

The report, published this week, found the area was not suitable for swimming even though about 2000 people a year use the area for swimming, spearfishing and scuba diving.