News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
California's 'house of horrors' teen's secret YouTube videos uploaded before escape
'House of horrors' teen's secret YouTube videos

Sewage poses health risk at Sydney beaches

AAP /

Swimmers taking a dip at some eastern Sydney beaches could be exposed to "very high" health risks because untreated sewage is being dumped straight into the ocean

A new Sydney Water report has found three sewage outfalls in Vaucluse and Diamond Bay - which discharge untreated wastewater into the ocean - expose people in the immediate vicinity to "very high" health risks.

The report, published this week, found the area was not suitable for swimming even though about 2000 people a year use the area for swimming, spearfishing and scuba diving.

Back To Top
feedback