NSW summer drownings by the numbers

Dominica Sanda
AAP /

NSW SUMMER DROWNING STATISTICS:

* 36 people drowned compared to 41 during the 2016-17 summer

* Six people drowned during the December 25 to January 2 holiday season, compared to 17 the previous year

* During 2017-18 summer 21 people died in coastal areas; 14 died in inland waterways; and one person died in a backyard swimming pool

* 80 per cent of deaths were males aged 25 to 34

* Lifesavers rescued more than 2500 people

* Drones were used more than 30 times to evacuate beaches, identify dangerous rips or aid rescues

* Drones have been flown for more than 1500 missions on nine beaches on the NSW north coast

* Marine Rescue NSW conducted about 1000 rescues with 284 considered life-threatening

