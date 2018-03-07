Three-year-old boy injured in horror dog attack while riding bike

News

The toddler underwent surgery on Wednesday morning after being mauled by the dog in the Newcastle suburb of Mayfield on Tuesday evening.

He was riding his bike at the time accompanied by his mother and older sister.

Detective Acting Inspector Jeffrey Little says the Great Dane ran into the street through an open gate before biting the back of the toddler's neck and ear.

The three-year-old underwent surgery on Wednesday morning. Source: 7 News

The three-year-old had surgery "to attach part of his ear", the detective said, before adding his injuries weren't life-threatening.

Det Act Insp Little said there was "every chance" the dog would be destroyed following an investigation by the local council.

He admitted there was "no suggestion" the dog involved had attacked anyone before.

"It's not a common theme for us to go to an attack by a Great Dane," the detective told reporters in Newcastle.

"But the fact remains ... every dog has the potential, large or small, to attack."

The little boy was knocked off his bike by a Great Dane. Source: 7 News

The toddler remains in the John Hunter Children's Hospital in a stable condition.

Tuesday evening's attack came just days after a 12-month-old girl was mauled to death by a Rottweiler.

The infant, Kamillah, was attacked by the Rottweiler at a home in Inverell on Saturday afternoon.

She died on the way to hospital despite the efforts of paramedics.

The dog was seized by council rangers and a NSW Police spokeswoman on Tuesday confirmed it had been put down.

