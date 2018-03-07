Nail salon owner in court over road rage

A nail salon owner who ran over a motorbike with his luxury sports car during a road-rage attack in Sydney used the vehicle as a weapon, a magistrate has said.

Van Dang Nguyen, 38, appeared in Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges related to the October 2017 incident that started in Chippendale.

Magistrate Joanne Keogh on Wednesday said Nguyen could face a custodial sentence but she ordered he be assessed for an intensive corrections order which would allow him to serve time in the community.