A former Catholic priest has been charged with indecently assaulting a child at a school in the Lake Macquarie region of NSW almost 25 years ago.

Detectives on Tuesday arrested the 56-year-old following an ongoing investigation into allegations of assaults at the school in Booragul in 1994.

He was charged with nine counts of aggravated indecent assault under authority. The former priest remains behind bars and will appear at Newcastle Local Court in late March.