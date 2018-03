Young men accounted for the majority of drownings at beaches and waterways across NSW over the 2017-18 summer.

A total of 36 people died between December and February, down from 41 the previous summer - 80 per cent of whom were males aged between 25 and 34.

"Over half were young risk-taking males, 15-35 years, undertaking activities that they should not have," Royal Life Saving NSW chief executive officer Michael Ilinsky told reporters in Sydney on Wednesday.