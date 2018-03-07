Turnbull cautiously optimistic on NKorea

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is cautiously optimistic about the possibility of renewed talks between North Korea and the United States, but has urged world leaders to continue imposing economic sanctions on the rogue nation.

Speaking to a business summit in Sydney on Wednesday, Mr Turnbull said the world has seen promising signs from the Korean peninsula before, only for negotiations to fall apart.

"We have had these glimmers of light before, only to be disappointed. The one thing that we must be very clear about, is there must be no relenting in the economic sanctions against North Korea," Mr Turnbull said.