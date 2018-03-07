'Idiotic' driver caught filming NSW crash

Police have berated an "idiotic" driver who allegedly filmed a serious car crash on his mobile phone, but failed to stop and assist at the scene in central western NSW.

A man and a woman, aged 66 and 64, were trapped for some time after their ute and caravan lost control and flipped east of Cobar on Tuesday.

The pair were airlifted to hospital, with the woman suffering suspected broken bones and the man suffering minor injuries.

Officers managing traffic allege a 55-year-old man with his phone on the steering wheel recorded the crash site on the Barrier Highway as he drove by.

They chased after him and issued him with an on-the-spot ticket.

Inspector Steven Munn described the accused's behaviour as "completely unacceptable".

"Here we have a serious crash where people are trapped and injured, and then we have a person idiotically filming the incident on their mobile phone as they drive past," he said on Wednesday.

"I'd like to say it's unbelievable, but sadly, over 29 years in the police, I can tell you it is not uncommon."