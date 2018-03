Two women have been injured after confronting three men who broke into their house in Sydney's inner west before stealing an Audi car.

The pair and another woman, aged between 35 and 60, were sleeping in the Rodd Point home when the robbers arrived early on Wednesday morning.

They were assaulted when they challenged the men, who then snatched keys to an Audi A1 and drove off, police say.

They were later treated at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital for non life-threatening injuries.