Fifth NSW arrest over Obeid-linked fires

A fifth person has been charged over two suspicious fires at a Sydney reception centre linked to the Obeid family.

A 35-year-old man handed himself into police on Tuesday morning.

Police say he withheld information relevant into the investigation into the blazes at the Bellevue Reception Centre in Bankstown at the end of December 2016, and again eight days later in January 2017.

He has been charged with hindering an investigation of a serious indictable offence.

He was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Bankstown Local Court on May 2.

Three other men and a woman have previously been charged over the blaze and are before the courts.