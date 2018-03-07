Man crashes into police cars during chase

A man, believed to be an unlicensed driver, has been charged after he allegedly crashed into two cars on the street before hitting three police cars during a pursuit.

The 30-year-old first crashed into a woman's car in Lismore on Monday at 10.50am. He didn't stop and was seen driving erratically.

Police were told he then crashed into a wall before evading police and crashing into a parked car. He then allegedly drove through a chain link fence and on to a sportsground.

When the police spotted the car a short time later, a pursuit began during which the driver allegedly drove through fences and across sportsgrounds, in the process hitting three police vehicles, one of which was stationary.

He was finally blocked in by two patrol cars and arrested. He was refused bail and will appear at Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.