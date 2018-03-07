News

NSW pokie plan leaves activists dismayed

AAP /

Anti-gambling activists are pushing for the NSW government to reduce rather than cap the number of pokie machines in hotspots across the state.

Proposed legislation before state parliament would ban any extra machines in high-risk areas to be decided based on their socio-economic level determined by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Much of western Sydney including Fairfield, Liverpool, Cabramatta, Horsley Park and Bankstown, as well as parts of the Hunter region and mid north coast, would be off limits.

But the Alliance for Gambling Reform argues the plan amounts to mere "tinkering at the edges" that won't reduce harm.

"These areas need machine numbers massively reduced," spokeswoman Allison Keogh said.

"Councils like Fairfield already have more machines than the whole of Tasmania."

The reforms also include increased penalties for wagering, making operators personally liable if they offer unlawful inducements and bolstered measures to address problem gambling across the state.

