Accused flasher to appear in NSW court

A man accused of flashing women jogging on Sydney's Bay Run is expected to appear in court.

The 29-year-old was arrested at Freshwater in the city's north on Tuesday afternoon, a week after police circulated images of a suspect with "very prominent teeth".

Three women reported being approached by a man who asked for sex before flashing them on the popular path in January and February.

The man was charged with a string of offences including five counts of stalking and is due to appear in Hornsby Local Court on Wednesday morning.