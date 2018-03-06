Elderly woman rescued from NSW creek

A woman in her 80s spent nearly two hours trapped in a car in a flooded creek before she was rescued on the NSW mid north coast.

The woman was a passenger in a vehicle that was swept into the water when the driver tried to cross a causeway at Dingo Creek, about 40km northwest of Taree, on Tuesday afternoon.

The driver, aged in her 60s, managed to free herself and swim to land as the older woman remained trapped.

A major rescue operation was launched including police, staff from the NSW State Emergency Service, Rural Fire Service, NSW Ambulance and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

The car was secured with a tether line before the woman was plucked from the vehicle about 6pm, police said.

She was taken to Manning Base Hospital.

"This incident could well have ended in tragedy," NSW Police said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

"It's a timely reminder that if it's flooded, forget it - don't risk your life and the lives of emergency services personnel by entering floodwaters or trying to cross flooded causeways."