Dog destroyed after NSW girl's death

A dog that mauled a 12-month-old girl to death in northern NSW has been destroyed.

The baby girl, Kamillah, was attacked by the Rottweiler at a home in Inverell on Saturday afternoon.

She died on the way to hospital despite the efforts of paramedics.

The dog was seized by council rangers after the incident and a NSW Police spokeswoman on Tuesday confirmed it had been put down.

Investigations were continuing as officers prepare a report for the coroner, she said.

A GoFundMe page set up for the girl's family for funeral costs had raised almost $10,000 on Tuesday night.

"A beautiful little Angel grew her wings much too early," the author wrote.