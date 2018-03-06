Cops hit bikie 'charity ride' in NSW north

Anti-bikie cops have targeted 150 riders on a Hells Angels run in NSW's north but members say their bikes were defected over a "harmless charity ride".

Multiple police strike forces conducted a mass vehicle stop in the rural village of Woodenbong on the NSW, Qld border, conducting 70 breath tests, 30 drug tests and 69 vehicle and person searches.

A prohibited weapon was seized while 21 defect notices and 50 traffic infringements were issued.

A 40-year-old man was given a court notice for offensive language.

One member of the ride, in a post on Facebook, said police "gave the Hells Angels fellas heaps" and over 20 bikes were headed back on tow trucks.

"Massive resources wasted on a charity ride," he said.

"Awesome ride yesterday boys," another said.

"Unfortunately got stuck in Woodenbong because my factory Harley handlebars are illegal good run nevertheless see yous (sic) next year."

But police say the move was designed to disrupt serious criminal activity.

"These guys aren't just misunderstood blokes who like to ride bikes together and raise money for charity," Tweed/Byron crime manager Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Any time outlaw motorcycle gangs conduct these runs across the border they can expect this sort of reception."

He thanked all the agencies who helped them conduct the operation.