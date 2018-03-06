News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Beast from the East uncovers secret forest buried under a beach
Bizarre secret forest buried under a beach uncovered during storm
Faulty earthing likely cause for electric shock that left girl, 11, fighting for life
How garden tap left girl, 11, fighting for life

Man with 'very prominent teeth' arrested for flashing women on walking track

Perry Duffin
AAP /

A man suspected of exposing himself to women jogging on Sydney's Bay Run, has been arrested.

0923_0500_nat_newsbreak
10:37

News break - September 23
0926_0500_nat_newsbreak
10:27

Newsbreak - September 26
Behind the scenes at Heathrow Animal Reception Centre
1:46

Behind the scenes at Heathrow Animal Reception Centre
0306_0500_nat_virusGoldCoast
1:13

Gold Coast school shutdown
Man dressed like farmer robs bank after claiming he was carrying a gun
1:16

Man dressed like farmer robs bank after claiming he was carrying a gun
0306_sun_sport
3:21

Sledging between Australia and South Africa to be investigated, Patrick Dangerfield named AFLPA President
0306_sun_news
8:21

News Headlines: Tuesday 6 March
Theresa May: UK can 'set example to world' in Brexit negotiations
1:00

Theresa May: UK can 'set example to world' in Brexit negotiations
Heavy Beach Erosion Seen on Cape Cod Following Nor'easter
0:55

Heavy Beach Erosion Seen on Cape Cod Following Nor'easter
Police ID Alabama man who killed himself near White House
0:52

Police ID Alabama man who killed himself near White House
Tropical Cyclone Dumazile Floods Roads on Reunion Island
0:16

Tropical Cyclone Dumazile Floods Roads on Reunion Island
0305_1130_nat_dog
1:31

Girl seriously injured after attack by family dog
 

NSW Police began searching for a man with "very prominent teeth" after three women reported being approached by a man who asked them for sex before flashing them on the inner west pedestrian and cycling path.

Three women reported being approached by a man who flashed at them on Sydney's Bay Run. Source: Google Maps

The Bay Run is a popular walking and cycling path in Sydney's inner west. Source: 7 News

Images of the suspect were circulated a week ago, along with a description of a man in his mid-20s with cropped hair, athletic build, tattoos and "sharp" incisors.

Investigators arrested a 29-year-old man in Freshwater just after 1pm on Tuesday and he remains in custody at Chatswood Police Station.

Back To Top
feedback