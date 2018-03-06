Man arrested in hunt for fanged flasher

A man suspected of being the fanged flasher, who exposed himself to women jogging on Sydney's Bay Run, has been arrested.

NSW Police began searching for a man with "very prominent teeth" after three women reported being approached by a man who asked them for sex before flashing them on the inner west pedestrian and cycling path.

Images of the suspect were circulated a week ago, along with a description of a man in his mid-20s with cropped hair, athletic build, tattoos and "sharp" incisors.

Investigators arrested a 29-year-old man in Freshwater just after 1pm on Tuesday and he remains in custody at Chatswood Police Station.