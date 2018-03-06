News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Barbershop owner defends decision to refuse women hair cuts
'We are pro-men, not anti-women': Barber turns away female customers

Bus drivers should be from NSW: Labor

AAP /

Unemployed Sydneysiders could miss out on the opportunity to become bus drivers because a new private operator is targeting New Zealand workers, the state opposition says.

Labor leader Luke Foley says Transit Systems - which in February won a government contract to run bus services in Sydney's inner west - has advertised for drivers across the Tasman.

Mr Foley told reporters on Tuesday the move was a vote of no confidence in NSW youth who are struggling with "chronically high" unemployment rates in parts of the state.

Back To Top
feedback