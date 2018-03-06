Reasonable force used at Mardi Gras: cops

NSW Police have admitted to hammer-fisting and kicking a reveller at the 2013 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras but insist it was a reasonable use of force.

Bryn Hutchinson is suing the police for assault, battery, false imprisonment and malicious prosecution over the March 2 incident and is claiming up to $275,000 in damages.

Court documents from the civil trial show the officers claimed the blows they struck were necessary and lawful to stop Hutchinson from crossing Sydney's famous gay strip Oxford Street after the parade had ended.