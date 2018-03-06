Car and pooches stolen from Bondi car wash

A picky thief has stolen a car containing two pooches from a Bondi car wash, but abandoned both a short time later.

The Audi was taken after its 47-year-old owner left it unattended for a short time at the Crystal Car Wash in Bondi about 4.30pm on Monday.

The car was later found abandoned on a nearby street, but the two dogs were missing.

The pooches were subsequently found by two children, Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Detectives are now searching for a tall man wearing a light grey hooded-jumper who is believed responsible.