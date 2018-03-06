Sydney Zoo defends its name in court

A zoo being built in Sydney's west is confident it's entitled to be called Sydney Zoo, but Taronga Zoo begs to differ and has launched legal action to prevent it.

Taronga Zoo has lodged a statement of claim in the Federal Court arguing the public could confuse the new zoo with its own facility on Sydney harbour and falsely believe it's located in the city's centre.

But Jake Burgess, the chief executive of the zoo in Bungarribee Park, near Blacktown, says it's "absurd" to suggest western Sydney isn't part of Sydney and Taronga Zoo has had more than 100 years to use the name Sydney Zoo if it wanted to.