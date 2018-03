The court case of a Sydney man who says he bought a Lotto ticket in 1997 that won $3.3 million is doomed for failure, a judge has been told.

David Owen Renshaw is suing NSW Lotteries over the unclaimed prize, saying he handed in his ticket at Granville Railway Station news agency in the week following the September 23, 1997 draw.

In the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, the organisation's lawyer Justin Hogan-Doran has applied to have the case struck out saying it is "doomed for failure".