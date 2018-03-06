Lost wallet leads NSW cops to drugs, cash

A stash of drugs and more than $100,000 in cash have been found inside a car in NSW, which only came to the attention of police when they saw a wallet fall from its roof.

Officers spotted the wallet and cash spill as the car turned onto the Pacific Highway in Karuah on Monday night.

They stopped to pick it up before catching up with the 26-year-old driver, who they say appeared to be under the influence.

Police then searched his Holden Calais and allegedly discovered the hefty sum of cash, a knife, cannabis and 'ice' inside his car.

The Lismore man has been charged with a string of offences including possessing prohibited drugs and dealing with proceeds of crime.