A garbage truck driver charged after a grandmother was crushed to death while pushing her grandson in a pram on Sydney's northern beaches has faced court.

The 58-year-old woman was hit and killed in Dee Why last month, while her 18-month-old grandson was unscathed.

Teremoana "Tere" Tekii, 27, appeared in Manly Local Court on Tuesday, charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.