Trio charged over 2016 NSW kidnapping

Another three men have been charged over the alleged kidnapping and serious assault of a man at a western Sydney restaurant two years ago, as part of an investigation into the activities of the Rebels bikie gang's Burwood chapter.

Police on Monday arrested three men at prisons across NSW.

Two 29-year-olds and a 24-year-old were charged with multiple offences, including causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent and kidnap in company.

Police allege the trio was among a group of people who detained and assaulted a man at the rear of a St Mary's restaurant in March 2016.

Two other men previously charged over the attack are before the courts.

One of the 29-year-old men is also accused of being involved in a car crash in June 2016 and submitting a fraudulent insurance claim.

He remains in custody and is due to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Tuesday.

The two others remain behind bars after facing court on Monday.