NSW premier, coalition down in Newspoll

The NSW coalition government and Premier Gladys Berejiklian have recorded a fall in popularity, with the latest Newspoll showing voters drifting to minor parties a year out from the state election.

The poll, in The Australian newspaper on Tuesday, shows the coalition neck-and-neck in two-party preferred terms.

This compares with a two percentage point lead 51-49 in the previous poll 12 months ago, when Ms Berejiklian took over the helm from Mike Baird.

The coalition's primary vote is down two points to 38 per cent, while Labor remains on 34 per cent.

The government has also suffered a 7.6 per cent drop in its primary vote, representing a 4.3 per cent swing on a two-party-preferred basis since Mr Baird's March 2015 victory, with voters mainly moving to minor parties.

Dissatisfaction with Ms Berejiklian's performance has also risen, up from 21 to 35 per cent, while her satisfaction rating stands at 45 per cent.

Opposition Leader Luke Foley's satisfaction rating is up five points to 37 per cent, while his dissatisfaction rating has fallen one percentage point to 35 per cent, with 28 per cent uncommitted.

The survey of 1526 voters was conducted over the past month.