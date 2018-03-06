Call for listeria probe 'irresponsible'

NSW Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair says it's irresponsible of Labor to call for an independent investigation into the handling of the fatal listeria outbreak linked to contaminated rockmelon.

The state opposition claims the NSW Food Authority and Berejiklian government took weeks to warn the public after beginning investigations in January and says the government has "serious questions to answer".

"We are dealing with the health and safety of families and they have a right to know at the time - not weeks or months later," NSW opposition spokesman Mick Veitch said in a statement on Monday.

But Mr Blair told ABC's Country Hour there'd been no delay and everything was done "by the book".

He said Labor's call showed a poor understanding of the issue and was insulting to the professionals working in NSW Health and the NSW Food Authority.

"To try and get some media coverage or some political points off the back of the tragedy of the deaths that we've seen, is something that's irresponsible," Mr Blair said on Monday.

NSW Health previously defended its response, saying it followed established protocols and takes outbreaks "very seriously".

The NSW Food Authority issued a warning on February 28 as soon as an investigation indicated rockmelon from a grower near Griffith was the likely source, it said.