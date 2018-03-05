Alameddine allegedly said beard was for IS

A police officer was shocked by how much Talal Alameddine had allegedly changed before he supplied the gun used in the terror killing of police accountant Curtis Cheng, according to court documents.

Constable Chantelle Hannah has said the young man used to be charming during her professional dealings with him but she noticed a "very obvious change" in his appearance and demeanour when she saw him in July 2015.

In an affidavit tendered at Alameddine's NSW Supreme Court sentence hearing last week, Const Hannah said he was dressed in traditional Islamic clothing she hadn't seen him wear before and had grown a "black bushy full beard".

She said he seemed to become angry when she asked about his appearance and allegedly told her his new beard was "for ISIS".