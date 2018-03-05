NSW cops allegedly punched, spat on, bitten by dog

News

The pair were responding to a domestic incident at a house in Macquarie Fields in Sydney's south west, about 2.20 am on Monday morning.

Police allege a 51-year-old turned and hit one officer in the face as they tried to remove him from the property.

The officers, who were attempting to restrain the man on the ground, were then approached by two dogs in the front yard. One was bitten on the bottom, arm and foot.

A NSW police officer was attacked by a dog while trying to restrain a man who also allegedly spat blood on police. Source: AAP

The officer was forced to use pepper spray on the dog to stop the attack.

The injured officers were assessed by paramedics but did not need further treatment.

The man was taken to Campbelltown Hospital with minor head injuries.

He was later released and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, four counts of assaulting police, and resisting arrest.

He was refused bail to appear before Campbelltown Local Court on Monday.

