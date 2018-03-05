Australia class action against VW begins

Australians caught up in the Volkswagen emissions scandal are heading to court as a class action against the global car giant begins.

The estimated two-week trial, launched by law firm Maurice Blackburn on behalf of around 100,000 affected motorists, kicks off in the Federal Court in Sydney on Monday.

"Motorists want the VW group to admit to their wrongdoing, and motorists understandably expect to be appropriately compensated by the companies for their losses as a result," class action lawyer Jason Geisker said in a statement.