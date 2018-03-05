Slain bikie boss's sperm case due in court

The legal bid of a murdered bikie boss's widow to use sperm extracted from his dead body to have another child is due to be mentioned in a Sydney court.

Former Comanchero Motorcycle Club president Mahmoud "Mick" Hawiwas gunned down outside a Rockdale gym in Sydney's south last month.

A urologist was authorised to perform a "posthumous sperm retrieval" after Hawi's wife Carolina Gonzales made an urgent application in the NSW Supreme Court.

The sperm was extracted in the presence of police and taken to a storage facility, according to Justice Peter Johnson, where it will be held "pending a future application to the Supreme Court for the use of the sample".

The case is listed for directions in the Supreme Court in Sydney on Monday.

Hawi married his high school girlfriend in 2002 and although they already have two sons together, Justice Johnson noted that Ms Gonzales "desired, and still desires, to have a child from the deceased in the near future".

Police are still hunting for Hawi's killers.