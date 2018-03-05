NSW agency questioned over self-help spend

A NSW government agency has been asked to justify the purchase of self-help books as part of a training program that is costing taxpayers nearly $600,000.

Service NSW is rolling out a professional development course based on an American book giving "powerful lessons in personal change", News Corp Australia reported on Monday.

Finance Minister Victor Dominello will be asking the agency for "advice on the effectiveness of the program and its benefits compared with other professional development programs".

"I acknowledge that we must strike a balance between investing in these sorts of programs and ensuring taxpayers receive value for money," he said in a statement.

"I will ask Service NSW to consult with with me more closely on these matters going forward."

The program will reportedly cost $595,000 for around 2300 staff over two years.