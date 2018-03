Six teenagers have been charged in relation to a series of aggravated robberies and fraud offences across Sydney.

The teens, five males and a female, range in age from 15 to 19. The offences took place in the suburbs of Ashfield, Clyde, Enmore, Homebush West, Hurlstone Park, Marrickville, and North Strathfield.

A 64-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was assaulted during the Enmore robbery. He is now in a stable condition.