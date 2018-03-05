NSW emergency slow down laws on agenda

NSW drivers may be forced to slow down to 40km/h when passing emergency service vehicles if "long overdue" laws pass parliament this week.

The new legislation comes after two police officers were hit while setting up a random breath testing checkpoint in south west Sydney last month.

Senior Constable Jonathan Wright had to have his right foot amputated and Senior Constable Matthew Foley suffered a broken leg after a driver, who was allegedly texting on his mobile, ploughed into them.

After the crash NSW opposition leader Luke Foley vowed to introduce the proposed "Slow Down, Move Over", or SLOMO laws, in the upcoming parliamentary sitting week.

The measure is backed by police, paramedics and firefighters' unions, which say it would prevent many near-misses.

"This state can't afford to wait and risk further tragedy," NSW Police Association President Scott Weber said.

"The premier can protect police and all the state's emergency workers who risk their lives, when they work along our roads."