Sydney boat captain dies of heart attack

Quick thinking sailors have helped avoid a potential boating disaster on Sydney Harbour after their captain suffered a fatal heart attack at the wheel.

The 67-year-old skipper went into a suspected cardiac arrest on board a commercial charter vessel shortly after it left King Street Wharf at about 6pm on Saturday.

"Crew members found the driver unconscious at the wheel, after they noticed the speed of the boat increasing," police said.

"(They) commenced CPR on the man and regained control of the boat."

A nearby charter vessel came to their aid and helped bring the ship back to the wharf, where emergency services were waiting.

Paramedics transported the captain to St Vincent's Hospital where he later died.

A report will now be prepared for the coroner.