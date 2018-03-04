News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
How the House of Horrors children are embracing their freedom - and what they're new favourite foods are
How the 'House of Horrors' kids are embracing their freedom revealed
M*A*S*H star David Ogden Stiers passes away age 75
M*A*S*H star David Ogden Stiers passes away age 75

NSW Health defends timing of rockmelon listeria warning

Perry Duffin
AAP /

NSW Health has defended its contaminated food reporting process after it was revealed the investigation into rockmelon which contained fatal listeria began in January.

0303_sun_listeria
1:26

Rockmelon Listeria death, third person to die from the outbreak
At least 26 dead in Azerbaijan drug treatment center fire
0:45

At least 26 dead in Azerbaijan drug treatment center fire
0302_1800_nsw_nho
0:35

At least 55 killed during European storms
0302_1800_nsw_rockmelon
0:23

Three confirmed dead after listeria outbreak
0301_1800_qld_melon
1:18

Crisis talks over the listeria outbreak
0301_1130_nat_listeria
1:24

Industry leaders to deal with Listeria outbreak crisis
0301_0500_nat_rockmelon
1:19

National outbreak of Listeria
0228_1800_nsw_rockmelon
2:22

Two dead after Listeria outbreak linked to rockmelons
0228_tde_westaway
4:11

Di Westaway talks hiking your way to good health
0227_1800_wa_obesity
1:28

Childhood obesity, GP shortage challenging WA health system
Suspected chlorine gas attack strikes near Damascus
1:16

Suspected chlorine gas attack strikes near Damascus
Trump: Texas shooting is a 'mental health problem,' not a...
1:18

Trump: Texas shooting is a 'mental health problem,' not a...
 

Pregnant women, the elderly and people with a compromised immune system have been warned to stay away from pre-cut rockmelon after the death of a third person from the bacteria linked to the contaminated fruit.

A total of 15 elderly people have now been diagnosed with listeria, with four Victorians and one Tasmanian joining 10 other confirmed cases.

NSW Health have defended their alert process after a third person died from listeria linked to contaminated rockmelon in Australia. Photo: AP

NSW Health on Friday confirmed the death of a Victorian following two others from NSW earlier in the week.

The NSW Food Authority reportedly began investigations in January, which included collecting the hundreds of samples which eventually linked the outbreak to a rockmelon grower in Nericon, near Griffith.

Labor health spokesman Walt Secord, on Saturday, called on the Berejiklian government to explain why it took until February 23 to issue the first listeria warning.

But NSW Health defended their timeline, saying it followed established protocols and takes outbreaks "very seriously".

"The identification of a source involves interviews with multiple patients, specialist laboratory testing of patient samples, traceback of the source of food eaten and special testing of suspected foods," NSW Health said in a statement on Sunday.

NSW Health have defended their actions, saying it followed established protocols and takes outbreaks "very seriously". Photo: AP

"As soon as the investigation indicated rockmelon from the Griffith area was the likely source, the NSW Food Authority issued a warning on Wednesday, 28 February."

The producer voluntarily stopped production after being told of the contamination.

Crisis talks were held between the melon industry and retailers across the country on Thursday with the industry agreeing to review how it packs its fruit.

NSW Health expressed "sympathy to those affected by the outbreak", but reassured the community that all appropriate process and procedures were followed.

Eating foods that contain the listeria bacteria does not cause illness in most people.

But for people with a compromised immune system, the elderly and pregnant women, it can result in severe illness and even death.

Vulnerable people should avoid pre-cut melon.

Listeria starts with flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea and sometimes diarrhoea.

But the symptoms can take a few days or weeks to appear after eating contaminated produce.

People at risk should consult their doctor as soon as possible if symptoms appear.

Back To Top
feedback