Push for 'slow down' laws near emergencies

NSW drivers may be required to slow down to 40km/h when passing emergency service vehicles if laws, set to be introduced this week, pass parliament.

The new legislation, which is backed by police, paramedics and firefighters' unions, comes after two NSW police officers were hit while setting up a random breath testing checkpoint in south west Sydney last month.

Senior Constable Jonathan Wright had to have his right foot and the lower part of his leg amputated after a man, who was allegedly texting on his mobile phone, ploughed into him and Senior Constable Matthew Foley, who suffered a broken leg.

After the crash NSW Labor leader Luke Foley called on the government to introduce the proposed "Slow Down, Move Over", or SLOMO laws, to parliament.

"If (Premier Gladys Berejiklian) doesn't do it Labor will introduce the legislation itself in the next parliamentary sitting week," he said on February 17.

On Sunday, backed by union representatives, Mr Foley said he would be introducing the laws this coming week.

Police Association of NSW President Scott Weber said the measure was "long overdue" and would prevent many near-misses.

"This state can't afford to wait and risk further tragedy," he said.

"The premier can protect police and all the state's emergency workers who risk their lives, when they work along our roads."

Similar laws already exist in Western Australia with drivers losing three points and being fined up to $300 for failing to slow down to 40km/h when passing an emergency service vehicle.