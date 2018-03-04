Man shot in NSW Hunter drive-by

A man has been shot in the leg at a home near the NSW Hunter Valley town of Maitland.

It comes after six shootings and multiple violent attacks all linked to an escalating bikie war in the region.

Police were called to a to the Deschamps Close home in Thornton just after midnight on Sunday.

It is believed the shots were fired from the street into the home.

The 44-year-old man was treated by paramedics and taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

There have been six other shootings since January, all of which have been all linked to an escalating war between the Nomad and Finks outlaw motorcycle gangs, police said last week.

Strikeforce Darnay has been established to investigate the shootings as well as two Molotov cocktail attacks and a number of public acts of violence.

That announcement came after a house at nearby Chisholm, linked to a club associate, was peppered with bullets.

As part of the crackdown, undertaken with the help of the anti-bikie strike force Raptor, two clubhouses linked to the Nomads in the Hunter have been dismantled.

Police have yet to confirm if the latest shooting is linked to the bikie war.