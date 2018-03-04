PM set to unveil western Sydney city deal

The federal government is set to release details of its "city deal" for western Sydney, with new train links tipped to be in the mix.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian are scheduled to unveil the plans on Sunday.

There is speculation it will include a proposal for a rail line to Sydney's second airport at Badgerys Creek.

Mr Turnbull and then-premier Mike Baird signed a memorandum of understanding in October 2016 to work together on the "landmark" deal.

Western Sydney's population is expected to grow by more than one million people over the next 20 years.