News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parents charged with child abuse after children found living in plywood box
'Plywood box' parents charged with child abuse - but friends say it's not what it seems

Man charged over Sydney robbery spree

AAP /

A man has been charged over a spate of robberies on Sydney's north shore.

Police arrested a 41-year-old on Friday night following an investigation into 11 break and enters over a two-week period in February and March.

Nearly a dozen properties, including businesses, in North Sydney, Milsons Point, Crows Nest, Kirribilli and McMahons Point were allegedly broken into and had items stolen.

The man was charged with 11 counts of break, enter and steal and was refused bail.

He is due to appear before Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.

Back To Top
feedback