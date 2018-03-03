Man charged over Sydney robbery spree

A man has been charged over a spate of robberies on Sydney's north shore.

Police arrested a 41-year-old on Friday night following an investigation into 11 break and enters over a two-week period in February and March.

Nearly a dozen properties, including businesses, in North Sydney, Milsons Point, Crows Nest, Kirribilli and McMahons Point were allegedly broken into and had items stolen.

The man was charged with 11 counts of break, enter and steal and was refused bail.

He is due to appear before Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.