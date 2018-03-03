News

Two men killed in separate NSW crashes

AAP /

A man has died after his ute hit a power pole, then a fence, before the vehicle caught fire in northern NSW.

The driver was trapped in the wreckage at an intersection in Tamworth and died at the scene early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers were investigating whether the driver was the 35-year-old who owned the ute.

A man believed to be in his 60s was also killed in a crash between a motorhome and motorbike on the Pacific Highway, south of Ballina, later on Saturday.

Paramedics treated the man but he died at the scene.

The driver of the motorhome was not injured but was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

