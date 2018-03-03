Record crowds expected for 40th Mardi Gras parade

News

Saturday's 40th anniversary celebration is expected to attract a record crowd of nearly half a million people as organisers take the chance to look back on defining moments in the event's history.

"Mardi Gras remains a platform for social justice and equality and an incredible citywide celebration of our LGBTQI communities," chief executive Terese Casu said ahead of the party.

About 200 floats will make their way up the famous strip from 7pm, including a huge group of 250 people who were involved in the original 1978 demonstration and subsequent riot.

Iconic Sydney Drag Queens prepare for Mardi Gras at Taylor Square, Paddington. Source: Getty Images

One of them, 66-year-old Betty Hounslow, recalled a sense of community on the streets and said the so-called 78ers were proud to have begun the tradition.

But it was nowhere near as colourful back then, she added.

"I mean, we were dull - we wore overalls," Ms Hounslow said.

Cher in Sydney ahead of Mardi Gras. The pop star is one of the major draw cards for Sydney's parade in 2018. Source: Getty Images

"We were a bit tatty and yet we've helped create this fantastic, spectacular, delightful event."

More than 1000 police officers will keep a close eye on revellers and the huge security operation will also involve strategically parked vehicles, an intelligence crew, mounted police, the riot squad and sniffer dogs.

Some of the highlights will include a giant champagne bottle to be popped at Taylor Square and a same-sex wedding ceremony during the parade.

