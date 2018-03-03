Melon warning after third listeria death

Pregnant women, the elderly and people with a compromised immune system have been warned to stay away from pre-cut rockmelon after the death of a third person from listeria linked to the contaminated fruit.

A total of 15 elderly people have now been diagnosed with listeria, with four Victorians and one Tasmanian joining 10 other confirmed cases.

NSW Health on Friday confirmed the death of an infected Victorian following two others from NSW earlier in the week.

Australians have been urged to throw out any melons purchased before Wednesday after the outbreak was linked to a rockmelon grower in Nericon, near Griffith.

The producer voluntarily stopped production after being told of the contamination.

Crisis talks were held between the melon industry and retailers across the country on Thursday with the industry agreeing to review how it packs its fruit.

Eating foods that contain the listeria bacteria does not cause illness in most people.

But for people with a compromised immune system, the elderly and pregnant women, it can result in severe illness and even death.

Vulnerable people should avoid pre-cut melon.

Listeria starts with flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea and sometimes diarrhoea.

But the symptoms can take a few days or weeks to appear after eating contaminated produce.

People at risk should consult their doctor as soon as possible if symptoms appear.