Sydney would-be teenage terrorist jailed

A Sydney man who scoped out potential targets for terrorist attacks has been sentenced to a maximum of 19 years in jail.

Tamim Khaja, now 20, pleaded guilty to planning or preparing an attack, having scoped out potential targets including the Parramatta District Court precinct and Timor Army Barracks.

According to court documents, Khaja - then 18 - spoke at length with two undercover police officers in May 2016 about his plans that developed after a failed attempt to travel to Syria to fight with Islamic State.

He told the pair he would have no hesitation killing babies in the slaughter.

In sentencing him on Friday in the NSW Supreme Court, Justice Desmond Fagan said the Epping Boys High School student believed he had "a sacred duty" to carry out "appallingly wrong" attacks.

Khaja had yet to show any real sign of "contrition or remorse" and Justice Fagan said he would need to demonstrate steps to de-radicalise.

Justice Fagan sentenced Khaja to a maximum of 19 years imprisonment with a non-parole period of 14 years and three months.