Another charged over Sydney cruise brawl

A second person has been charged over a violent brawl on a cruise ship off Sydney that broke out after an argument about a queue for the toilets.

Police last month arrested a Russian national, accusing her of smashing an empty win bottle on the head of a 21-year-old man during the fight aboard P&O Cruises' Pacific Explorer on February 11.

Six people involved, including the injured man, were removed from the ship at Bradley's Head later that day.

The 37-year-old woman was charged with reckless wounding and affray and is now before the courts.

A 40-year-old man, who is known to the woman, was on Thursday also been charged with affray.

He was granted bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on April 18.