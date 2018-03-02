NSW premier doubles down on stadium spend

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian intends to push ahead with her controversial $2.5 billion stadium rebuild plans despite speculation of a cost blow-out.

The state government's plan to knock down and build new stadiums at Sydney's Olympic Park and Moore Park has drawn significant criticism from voters and all sides of politics.

Ms Berejiklian on Friday stood firm on her stadiums policy when asked if she would reconsider the project amid speculation the price tag could increase, but stopped short of guaranteeing the projects would go ahead.

"That's our policy," Ms Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

"Of course, that's our intention. How more black and white can I get?"

News Corp reported on Thursday the cost of the Allianz Stadium knockdown and rebuild had blown out by up to $200 million.

Ms Berejiklian also stood by Sports Minister Stuart Ayres, saying the government's position on the stadium spend vindicated his position.