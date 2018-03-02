Mining impact on Sydney water to be probed

The impact of coal mining on Sydney's main water storages will be investigated by an independent group of experts.

The NSW government on Friday announced the new panel, which will be made up of world-leading experts in mining and water.

It will provide advice to the government on mining operations in protected areas of the city's drinking water catchment and review modelling and monitoring activities of approved mines to make sure they are accurate.

"While coal mining has occurred in the catchment for over 160 years without any major impacts on water supply, the expert panel will look closely at any risks to the catchment's water resources," NSW Department of Planning and Environment's Marcus Ray said in a statement.

There are three underground coal mines in the protected catchment areas including the Dendrobium, Metropolitan and Wongawilli mines.

Anti-coal group Lock the Gate spokeswoman Georgina Woods welcomed the announcement but wants any mining expansion proposals in the protected areas to be halted while the panel considers the potential damages.

The panel will be chaired by Emeritus Professor Jim Galvin until the new NSW Chief Scientist is appointed and takes over.