Country NSW to benefit from Snowy sale

The NSW government has promised to sink all $4.1 billion generated from the sale of the Snowy Hyrdo into regional areas - but it's yet to decide exactly where.

The federal government on Friday announced it had reached a deal with NSW and Victoria to buy their stakes in the project for $6 billion.

The agreement allows the Turnbull government to proceed with its $4.5 billion plan to expand the Snowy Hydro to benefit the east coast electricity grid.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian described the agreement as "a fantastic deal" for her state, which will receive $4.154 billion for the sale.

"We bargained hard," Ms Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

"It was an iconic nation building project and what we intend to do as a government is to convert the proceeds into iconic nation building projects for rural and regional NSW."

The sale paves the way for the federal government to push ahead with its new Snowy 2.0 project, which is expected to create 5000 direct jobs for the region.

Deputy Premier and Nationals leader John Barilaro promised to ring-fence the funding for regional NSW.

But he said the government was yet to decide how the money would be spent.

"We'll take our time to decide what those projects will be going forward," Mr Barilaro said, ruling out any pork-barrelling before the 2019 state election.